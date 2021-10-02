Yegor Sharangovich scores in OT, Devils beat Islanders 2-1

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Yegor Sharangovich scored 3:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in exhibition play.

Mark Jankowski tied it for New Jersey with 4:15 left in the third period. Kieffer Bellows scored for New York at 3:23 of the first.

MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood split time in goal for New Jersey, with Blackwood making 15 saves on 16 shots and Wedgewood stopping eight shots. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 11 shots he faced for New York, and Cory Schneider allowed goals on the only two shots he faced.

New York is playing its home preseason games at its AHL affiliate’s home rink because UBS Arena, the Islanders’ new home at Belmont Park, is still under construction. The Islanders will not play a game at UBS Arena until Nov. 20, a regular-season match against the Calgary Flames.

RANGERS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) – Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:38 into overtime to lift New York past Boston.

New York trailed 3-1 6:32 into the game after allowing goals to David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand. Ryan Strome scored the Rangers’ lone goal in that span.

Sammy Blais added a goal for New York, and the Rangers drew even at 3 on Kevin Rooney’s penalty shot with 8:55 left in the third.

Alexandar Georgiev and Tyler Wall split time in goal for the Rangers. Georgiev allowed all three Boston goals on 25 shots, and Wall stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Linus Ullmark made 15 saves for Boston.

COYOTES 4, DUCKS 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 5:52 with his second goal in Arizona’s victory over Anaheim.

Johan Larsson and Loui Eriksson also scored for Arizona. Carter Hutton stopped 14 of 16 shots in the first two periods, and Karel Vejmelka made 10 saves on 11 shots in the third.

Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom, and Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.

RED WINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Dylan Larkin scored twice to help Detroit beat Columbus.

Chase Pearson, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno also scored, and Nick Leddy had three assists. Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard each played half the game in goal. Greiss started and stopped all eight shots, and Pickard made 11 saves on 12 shots.

Carson Meyer scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves.

CANADIENS 2, SENATORS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki scored to help Montreal beat Ottawa, a night after the Senators beat the Canadiens 7-2 in Ottawa.

Cayden Primeau made 19 saves for Montreal.

Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg allowed a goal on 18 shots in the first two periods, and Filip Gustavsson stopped four of five shots in the third.

OILERS 4, JETS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with 1:56 left in Edmonton’s victory over Winnipeg.

Devin Shore also scored for the Oilers, and Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey replied for the Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 23 shots.

FLYERS 3, CAPITALS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Martin Jones made 21 saves in Philadelphia’s victory over Washington.

Claude Giroux, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.

Aliaksei Protas scored for Washington. Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves.

PREDATORS 6, LIGHTNING 1

NASHVILLE , Tenn. (AP) -Nick Cousins and Alexandre Carrier each had a and an assist to help Nashville beat defending champion Tampa Bay.

Luke Kunin, Mathieu Olivier, Philip Tomasino and Rocco Grimaldi also scored, and Juuse Saros made 16 saves.

Boris Katchouk scored for the Lightning, and Brian Elliott stopped 18 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 5, BLUES 1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – Malcolm Subban made 18 saves and Henrik Borgstrom, Colton Dach, MacKenzie Entwistle, Mike Hardman and Dominik Kubalik scored in Chicago’s victory over St. Louis.

Torey Krug scored for St. Louis.

FLAMES 4, KRAKEN 1

KENT, Wash. (AP) -Mark Stone and Glenn Gawdin scored 5:41 apart in the second period to push Calgary past expansion Seattle.

Byron Froese and Connor Mackey also scored for Calgary.

Vince Dunn scored for Seattle.

—

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap-sports