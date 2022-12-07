FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Donavan Yap led Fresno State over CSU Northridge on Wednesday with 17 points off of the bench in a 65-56 victory.

Yap shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-5). Jemarl Baker Jr. was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 16 points. Isaiah Hill recorded 10 points and was 4 of 8 shooting.

The Matadors (2-6) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who posted 20 points and 12 rebounds. Atin Wright added 13 points for CSU Northridge. In addition, Ethan Igbanugo had eight points and two steals.

Isaih Moore scored nine points in the first half and Fresno State went into the break trailing 30-29. Fresno State outscored CSU Northridge by 10 points in the second half. Yap led the way with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.