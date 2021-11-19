Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies

NEW YORK (AP)Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday along with minor league catcher Donny Sands.

New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies.

The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings.

Nelson was 3-4 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts and 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He made his big league debut in 2020 and is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in two seasons.

Sands, 25, split the season with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .261 with 16 doubles, 18 homers and 56 RBIs.

Rumfield, 21, hit .250 with seven RBIs at Low-A Clearwater in his first season after he was taken by Philadelphia in the 12th round of this year’s amateur draft.

Valdez, 21, went 1-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 15 starts for the DSL Phillies Red.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports