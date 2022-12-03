STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)EJ Jarvis’ 17 points helped Yale defeat Stony Brook 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jarvis was 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-1). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the way for the Seawolves (2-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Clarke added 20 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Frankie Policelli had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.