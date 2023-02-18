DOVER, Del. (AP)Justin Wright had 14 points in North Carolina Central’s 66-58 win against Delaware State on Saturday night.

Wright had six rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Fred Cleveland Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Cameron Stitt finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (5-20, 3-8). Kyle Johnson added eight points for Delaware State. In addition, O’Koye Parker finished with seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.