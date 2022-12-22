OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Trey Calvin’s 27 points helped Wright State defeat Miami (OH) 88-80 on Thursday night.

Calvin had seven assists for the Raiders (7-6). Brandon Noel added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Alex Huibregste shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (5-7) with 32 points and two steals. Miami also got 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Morgan Safford.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.