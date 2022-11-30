MILAN (AP)World champion Remco Evenepoel will compete in next year’s Giro d’Italia, returning to the race where he made his grand tour debut.

It will be the first time a reigning world champion has ridden in the Giro since Mark Cavendish in 2012.

Evenepoel and his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team made the announcement on Wednesday.

”I’m really really looking forward to it and it will be a special edition as I will be wearing my rainbow jersey,” Evenepoel said in a video posted on Instagram.

Evenepoel became Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years when he won the Spanish Vuelta in September. Two weeks later, the 22-year-old capped a breakthrough season by winning the world championships road race.

The Vuelta was only his second grand tour after he competed in the Giro in 2021. However, Evenepoel was forced to abandon the Italian race after a crash on stage 17 that saw him flung over a barrier.

The year before he survived a nasty crash in Italy, during Il Lombardia, in which he fell several meters off the side of a bridge and was hospitalized with a broken pelvis.

Next year’s Giro route was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan last month. Australian Jai Hindley has yet to confirm whether he will attempt to defend his title.

