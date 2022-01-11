Workman scores 19 to lead Jacksonville over Stetson 57-50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Bryce Workman scored 19 points off the bench to lead Jacksonville to a 57-50 win over Stetson on Tuesday night, the Dolphins’ eighth straight home victory.

Kevion Nolan had 10 points and six assists for Jacksonville (10-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osayi Osifo added 10 points and eight rebounds and Tyreese Davis grabbed seven rebounds.

Christiaan Jones had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hatters (7-9, 1-2). Chase Johnston added 13 points and Mahamadou Diawara collected 12 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com