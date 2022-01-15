Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

(NEXSTAR) – Sore throat, runny nose and a headache – the symptoms could mean your body is fighting through a cold, the flu or a COVID infection. You might not have had access to a COVID-19 test, or maybe your symptoms went away before you had the chance. There's also the possibility you tested too early in the infection, so you got a false negative.

Is there a way to tell if that sickness you had a month ago, or even last year, was COVID or something else?