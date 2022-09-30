David Moyes knows that his West Ham career is measured by current form rather than historic achievement as his side look to arrest their dismal start to the new campaign against Wolves this weekend.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss was an unfashionable appointment when he was restored to the club for a second time, but has since led them to back-to-back European finishes in a serious show of managerial skill.

But a poor 2022-23 at home so far has got him looking at the prospect of another exit from London Stadium, and Moyes acknowledges he is under no illusion on what credit in the bank means for his job.

“I think if you look back a couple of years, if you said West Ham had gone this far up the table you’d say that’s really good,” he stated. “We want to challenge there. We want to stay there. But I know I’m judged on results and they need to get better.

“We’ve not scored enough goals. We’ve hit the woodwork maybe six times – which doesn’t get you a goal, but tells you you’re getting close to goals. So hopefully we’ll get them. We have created some chances – not as many as we want – and it’s a case of taking the opportunities we’re getting and getting in front in games.”

Opposite number Bruno Lage has also struggled to engage his Wolves team this term, but the Portuguese has praised the impact of Diego Costa following his late arrival at the club to offer offensive reinforcements.

“Everyone is very good, with good energy,” Lage added. “It was good to have these weeks for training. One of the things that comes with the energy was Diego. Now they have a striker in the team, they can see the good vibes and the good energy comes.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

The England international is yet to score in the Premier League this season, with only Solly March posting more shots without a goal than him (15). Could he finally break his barren run this weekend?

Wolves – Pedro Neto

Five players have created at least a dozen chances in the Premier League this season without an assist. Neto is one, while team-mate Daniel Podence is another – but the former looks primed to break out this weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), having won just two of their first eight against them in the competition before this (D1 L5).

– Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Premier League games against West Ham, though they have lost each time they’ve conceded in this run.

– West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3 L3), last having a longer run between August 2002 and January 2003 (12 games).

– Wolves are without a win on the road in the Premier League in each of their last seven games (D2 L5); they haven’t gone eight such games without a victory since August 2018 (D3 L5), with seven of those games taking place in 2011-12. However, that run was ended with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

– West Ham and Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with both sides netting three goals in their seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only side in the competition yet to score in the first half of games, while Wolves are the only team without a goal after half-time.