Fulham boss Marco Silva is not focusing on dreams of European qualification despite a superb Premier League season, ahead of their clash with Wolves this week.

The Cottagers have been among the surprise packages of the campaign, with a superb run of form elevating them to sixth in the table heading into the latest round.

That would put them firmly in the mix to qualify for continental action next term, but Silva is insistent he is not mulling the potential of a stint in Europe.

“I’m not a guy who dreams too much,” he said. “I like the fans to dream and be proud.

“The players, they deserve what we have achieved so far. We want to keep improving. Everybody knows it is difficult to be in this position.”

On their sharpened defence since the turn of the year, Silva added: “It’s been one of the biggest improvements since the World Cup break.

“Our backline have done well because they have worked hard to get to the standards that we want.”

Opposite number Julen Lopetegui meanwhile laid out his side’s aims for their trip to Craven Cottage, adding: “We are going to play against one of the teams who are in the best form now.

“They are playing very well. We respect all the teams. They are in a good position in the table but we go there with the intention to make a good match. This is our aim.”

The pair played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture last August.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Bernd Leno

The former Arsenal shotstopper has been showing this season why he is still worthy to be a number one at almost any Premier League outfit with his impressive performances. He has kept seven clean sheets in his 22 Premier League games this season, only keeping more in one of his previous four campaigns in the competition, when he notched 11 in 35 games in 2020-21.

Wolves – Diego Costa

True to fiery fashion, the veteran forward has more yellow cards – two – than goals – zero – for Wolves since his arrival this season. But his quality is without a doubt and he will be hopeful of finally breaking his drought for the Molineux outfit when they hit the road this week.

MATCH PREDICTION – FULHAM WIN

Fulham have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games, despite facing 43 shots across these matches. They last recorded four consecutive shutouts in the top-flight in December 2001.

Fulham have the highest expected goals against total in the Premier League this season (41.2) but have conceded just 30 goals. Their difference of conceding 11 fewer goals than their xG against suggests is the highest in the competition so far this term.

Since the resumption of the Premier League following the World Cup break, only Manchester United (7) have won more games than Fulham (6). Fulham have won 11 Premier League games in total so far this season, last winning more in a single top-flight campaign in 2011-12 (14).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Fulham38.8 per cent

Wolves 30.9 per cent

Draw30.3 per cent