Wolverhampton-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira hailed the environment he is creating at Selhurst Park as his side prepare to host Wolves.

Palace recorded a surprise 2-0 victory away at Manchester City last time out to leave them on 12 points after 10 games under new boss Vieira.

The hosts’ league position perhaps belies their form, however, and Vieira revealed his satisfaction with how his team are developing at the moment.

“I don’t call it a success,” Vieira said. “I’m in a club that has some young players who want to keep developing themselves. I work in a club that I have really good support.

“The staff around me have the experience and have the enthusiasm to spend time on the field and they love doing what they’re doing.

“So I’m just at the right place to enjoy what I’m doing.”

Wolves edged past Everton 2-1 last Monday, continuing their impressive run of form in which they have succeeded in four of their last five top-flight fixtures.

The visitors are currently in Europe contention – just four points away from the Champions League spots – but much of the focus was on the contracts of Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore, whom head coach Bruno Lage could not provide an update on.

“These kind of things are new for me, in a position as manager when you’re also aware of these concerns, I think it will be a question when we feel the players are not there,” Lage said.

“The players are focused on their jobs every day, so for me, it’s not a question. They need to do what they are doing and for me as a manager, I’m very happy with their work.

“That’s the only thing we can understand. They need to continue to do it. I am happy with the job they are doing at the moment.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has the most direct goal involvements (5 – 3 goals, 2 assists), shots (21) and chances created (13) of any Crystal Palace player in the Premier League this season.

Wolves – Raul Jimenez

Raul Jiménez’s four goals and assists have been worth seven points to Wolves in the Premier League this season – only Michail Antonio (9) and Son Heung-min (8) have been more valuable to their sides through goals and assists.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·After having a 10-game unbeaten run in London following their return to the Premier League in 2018 (W5 D5), during which they scored in every game, Wolves have lost four of their last seven league visits to the capital (W2 D1), failing to score on five occasions in that run.

·Crystal Palace have lost just two of their first 10 Premier League matches this season (W2 D6), their fewest at this stage of a league season since 1996-97 in the second tier (one) and fewest in the top-flight since 1990-91 when they’d lost none and went on to finish third.

·Crystal Palace have scored the highest proportion of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (85% – 11/13). Both of their goals in the opening 45 minutes have been netted by Wilfried Zaha (vs Brighton and Manchester City).

·Wolves have earned 10 points from their last four away league games (W3 D1), just one fewer than they managed in their previous 15 on the road (W2 D5 L8).

·Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won four of their seven meetings with Crystal Palace in all competitions (D1 L2), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.