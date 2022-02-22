Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted that the Premier League’s top-four race has a “long way to go” ahead of a home clash with Wolves on Thursday.

The Gunners were 2-1 victors in their last outing against Brentford, keeping them four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played three games more.

But Arteta is not getting ahead of himself as he prepares for a difficult task against Wolves, who are just two points behind.

“It’s a long way to go but we are a little bit closer today because we have won our game and that’s what we have to do,” Arteta said.

“You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league. We have to go on Thursday again.

“We want to win every game as I said before and we want to try to get a big purpose to the season and that is certainly one of them but we know that we cannot look too far ahead.

“We need to prepare really well because against Wolves it’s going to be a difficult match and we’ll need to perform well to win and play better and better and better. That’s the aim.”

Bruno Lage’s Wolves have been flying in recent weeks, currently sat in seventh after a 2-1 victory over Leicester City last time out.

They also have two games in hand over United, and Lage believes things are looking upwards at Molineux.

“We are coming with solid performances, we are scoring goals, we are winning points and we need to continue this way because if we do we can do something special,” he said.

“When I say something special I mean the way we are going to play these 14 games.

“We did something special with the way we played in December, January and February. We are doing solid things.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League games for Arsenal (5 goals, 2 assists), while no player has had more goal involvements for the Gunners than Saka overall in the competition this term (11 – 7 goals, 4 assists).

Wolves – Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves was again on target from range against Leicester – since the midfielder’s top-flight debut in August 2018, only six players have scored more Premier League goals from outside the area than the Wolves man (seven goals).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves won this exact fixture 2-1 last season – they’ve not won back-to-back away league games against Arsenal since September 1979.

– Arsenal have scored in each of their last 28 games against Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979. It’s the Gunners’ second longest current scoring streak against a specific opponent, after a 32-game ongoing run against West Bromwich Albion.

– Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers this season will become the first ever Premier League fixture to have both meetings in a campaign played on a Thursday. The last fixture to have this happen in the top-flight was Bury vs Tottenham Hotspur in 1924-25.

– Having lost consecutive league games at the start of December, conceding five goals in the process, Arsenal have lost just one of their last eight in the Premier League (W6 D1), conceding just four goals and keeping five clean sheets in this run.

– Wolves have won each of their last four Premier League away games, conceding just one goal in this run. They last won five consecutive away league games in League One in October 2013, while they last did so as a top-flight club in April 1980.