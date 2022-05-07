NEW YORK (AP)Sabrina Ionescu had 25 points and six assists and sparked a late run to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Natasha Howard scored 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 15 points and five assists and Jocelyn Willoughby added 13 points for New York. Willoughby – the No. 10 pick in 2020 – did not play last season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in a preseason scrimmage.

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

DREAM 66, WINGS 59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rhyne Howard scored 16 points in her debut for Atlanta, Cheyenne Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and the Dream beat Dallas in the pener for both teams.

Nia Coffey added 11 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta, Erika Wheeler also scored 11 points and Monique Billings had six points and 14 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey led Dallas with 20 points. The Wings shot 24.3% from the field.