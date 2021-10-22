Wizards star Bradley Beal out against Pacers with hip issues

WASHINGTON (AP)Wizards guard Bradley Beal sat out the Washington Wizards’ home opener Friday night against Indiana because of hip problems.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal was sore and the team was going to be cautious. Unseld said he expects Beal to be available Monday night at Brooklyn.

Beal, who missed five games late last season with a right hip contusion, played 34 minutes in Washington’s 98-83 win at Toronto on Wednesday night to open the season. He scored 23 points.

