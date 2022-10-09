WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night.

The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday.

Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared to play. The Wizards have a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Beal played in one of Washington’s two exhibition games in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.

