With Michael Devoe back, Georgia Tech faces Georgia Southern

After missing a game with the flu, Georgia Tech star Michael Devoe is expected to return Friday for the Yellow Jackets when they host Georgia Southern in a nonconference game.

Devoe, who scored a career-high 37 points in a win against Georgia on Nov. 19, has emerged as one of the nation’s best guards. He’s averaging 22.8 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field and a blistering 65 percent from 3-point range, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Yet, when he was out, the Yellow Jackets (4-1) didn’t miss him too much as they rolled over Charleston Southern, 85-70. Jordan Usher had a career-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Kyle Sturdivant had a career-high 17 points for the Yellow Jackets.

“We are going to deep clean the locker room and just try to get healthy, because we have a really tough game against Georgia Southern,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We need to get healthy before Friday. As much as we need to practice, we need to get healthy.”

Georgia Tech never trailed against the Buccaneers and led by as many as 17 points en route to a fourth straight win since a season-opening loss to Miami of Ohio.

Georgia Southern (4-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 70-52 setback at Wofford on Sunday in Spartanburg, S.C.

Andrei Savrasov managed 10 points as the only Eagle to score in double figures, though Prince Toyambi added nine points and a team-high six rebounds, and Elijah McCadden scored eight points off the bench.

Savrasov averages a team-high 13 points and six rebounds per game, while McCadden averages 9.3 points.

“Our team is becoming even more unselfish on both ends of the court,” Georgia Southern coach Brian Burg told reporters. “They have bought into the identity of collectively getting stops on defense. They are executing the game plan and you can see the growth in maturity as well especially in the way they approach practice.

“We understand that it is a long season, and we are trying to get better every day.”

