Wisconsin, Arizona State selected to play in Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin (8-4, Big Ten) vs. Arizona State (8-4, Pac-12), Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS Wisconsin: RB Braelon Allen. The freshman has rushed for 1,125 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Arizona State: Jayden Daniels. The dual-threat QB had 2,222 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 670 yards rushing and six scores.

NOTABLE

Wisconsin: The Badgers are no stranger to Las Vegas, having faced UNLV five times between 1986 and 2010 – setting records for the top three home crowds at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Arizona State: It’s the highest bowl placement for the Sun Devils since the 1996 Rose Bowl team.

LAST TIME

The Sun Devils are 3-1 all-time against the Badgers, most recently a 32-30 victory in 2013 at Sun Devil Stadium.

BOWL HISTORY

Wisconsin: First appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. Wisconsin is going bowling for the 20th consecutive season. Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23) and is in its 33rd bowl game.

Arizona State: ASU will play in its 33rd bowl game and the ninth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons (not counting 2020). It will be the Sun Devils’ third overall appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl and second under Herm Edwards (2011 & 2018).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25