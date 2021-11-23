Winners of two straight, Coyotes to host Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will not have to wait long to distance themselves from a rough night on home ice. They have a quick turnaround to a road game against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

The Oilers not only fell 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, but Connor McDavid was held without a point for the first time this season, ending his streak at 17 games. He had 12 goals and 32 points during the streak. It was the third-longest point streak to start a season in Oilers history, with the two others held by Wayne Gretzky.

Going back to last season, McDavid had a point in 25 consecutive regular-season games, and it was the first time he did not have a point in a regular-season game since April 29 last season against the Calgary Flames.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead on a pair of power-play goals 16 minutes into the game, while Denis Gurianov made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ryan McLeod gave the Oilers their only goal about a minute after Gurianov scored.

The Oilers were called for five of the game’s first six penalties, stunting their offensive flow.

“We didn’t kill (power plays) tonight,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “There’s some games where it goes like that and you’re able to kill those penalties, but when you give up two (early) power-play goals … you’re chasing the game. Against a heavy team like that, they’re going to play in front of the puck all night. When you get behind, it’s hard to jump back in.”

In just his sixth career game, and fifth start, Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner gave up a season-high four goals. Skinner had allowed two goals or less in each of his previous two starts.

The Coyotes are playing a far better brand of hockey, earning points in four consecutive games after losing their first 11 games (0-10-1) to open the season.

Arizona will enter off consecutive overtime victories against the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings, while they are a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets away from being on a four-game winning streak.

The Coyotes dropped a 5-1 decision at home against the Oilers on Oct. 21 with Karel Vejmelka in goal. McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored two goals for Edmonton in that victory, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists.

Vejmelka is just 1-9-1 on the season, but did get his first career victory Sunday on the road against the Kings. Scott Wedgewood has received the bulk of time in goal for Arizona since he was acquired off waivers from the New Jersey Devils earlier this month. Wedgewood is 3-1-1 with the Coyotes.

Against the Kings, the Coyotes tied the game 1-1 on Travis Boyd’s goal at 4:44 of the third period. Kyle Capobianco then won it at 3:24 of overtime. Clayton Keller had an assist on both goals, while Boyd also had the primary assist on Capobianco’s goal.

“I think it’s the character we have in the room,” Capobianco said. “We know we’re not out of games. We’re just sticking with our system and wearing teams down. Coming back on the third, it shows how committed we are to our system and sticking with it.”

