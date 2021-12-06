Canucks kick off Boudreau’s stint with shutout vs. Kings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0.

The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko had 30 saves to collect his first shutout of the season. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also scored.

Cal Petersen had 27 saves for the Kings.

CAPITALS 4, DUCKS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal in its win over Anaheim.

Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime.

Sonny Milano had a goal and assist for Anaheim, which a day earlier saw all-time leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf go on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Vinni Lettieri and Joshn Manson also scored for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras contributed his 14th and 15th assists in the first of a five-game, seven-day East Coast trip.

Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry contributed shootout goals for the Ducks, and John Gibson stopped 26 shots overall.

STARS 4, COYOTES 1

DALLAS (AP) – Jacob Peterson made good on a second chance at the go-ahead goal against Arizona, and Dallas tied a franchise record with its seventh consecutive win.

As the Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars, the franchise has had five seven-game winning streaks in 54 seasons. The Stars’ streak is currently the longest in the NHL.

Jamie Benn scored twice late in the third period for the Stars, and Roope Hintz also had a goal. Braden Holtby had 18 saves.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored Arizona’s only goal, and goalie Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.

SENATORS 3, DEVILS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Josh Norris scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa over New Jersey, extending the Senators’ winning streak to three games.

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar also scored in the shootout.

The Devils lost their fourth straight in a makeup game for the Nov. 16 one that was postponed because of the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

AVALANCHE 7, FLYERS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Colorado beat Philadelphia. It was the Flyers’ ninth straight loss, coming just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault.

Mike Yeo took over as interim coach, but Philadelphia didn’t fare any better following the shakeup.

Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who had 50 shots on goal.

Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, and Oskar Lindblom, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton also had goals.

Philadelphia could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night at New Jersey.

PENGUINS 6, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and Pittsburgh routed Seattle.

Jeff Carter scored 1:47 into the game (and again in the second period), and then Crosby followed with his fourth goal at 4:42 in the first period by finishing a shot from the blue line from Guentzel. Heinen scored on a wrist shot about 30 seconds later.

Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves.

Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer was pulled after Heinen’s goal – his third allowed of four shots – and replaced by Joey Daccord, who made 24 saves. Jordan Eberle scored his 12th of the season early in the second period for Seattle.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports