Williamson, Rajkovic lead Seattle past Lamar 76-50

SEATTLE (AP)Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as Seattle stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday.

Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Lincoln Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-22, 0-11), who have lost 15 consecutive games. Avontez Ledet added 13 points. Brock McClure had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

