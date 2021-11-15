Williams, Warren lead Texas Tech past Prairie View A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Bryson Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and Davion Warren sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 as Texas Tech rolled to an 84-49 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Williams sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point try, for the Red Raiders (3-0). Warren hit 6 of 10 overall – 3 of 5 from distance. Kevin McCullar, who scored a career-high 24 in a win over Grambling his last time out, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Adonis Arms sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left and the Red Raiders took a 45-23 lead into halftime. The Panthers (0-5) never got within 20 points in the second half.

D’Rell Roberts topped Prairie View A&M with 12 points, but he made just 5 of 15 shots from the floor, including 1 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Reserve Jawaun Daniels finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

