BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Cobe Williams’ 25 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Samford 79-76 on Friday.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Isaiah Crawford added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Keaston Willis was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Ques Glover finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Logan Dye and Jermaine Marshall finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.