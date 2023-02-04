TROY, Ala. (AP)Zay Williams’ 19 points helped Troy defeat Texas State 68-64 on Saturday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Aamer Muhammad was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) to add 12 points. Christyon Eugene was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (11-14, 4-8) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 20 points. Texas State also got 14 points from Tyler Morgan. Nate Martin also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

These two teams both play Thursday. Troy hosts South Alabama while Texas State hosts Arkansas State.

