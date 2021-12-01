Williams scores 14 to lead Troy over Rust College 81-48

This family of four on Kaua'i includes two daughters - a 13year old and 8 year old. Mom and dad are in their late 30s and were planning to get married soon. But in August, dad needed emergency surgery on his appendix, which burst. During surgery, doctors discovered cancer - stage three Adenocarcinoma (ADD-ih-no-carcinoma), a cancer of the glands that line certain organs.

He has had to stop working and mom had to find a new job closer to home to take care of their Keiki and dad. But this new job cut her income in half. In addition, mom and dad have been in the process of fostering a niece and nephew who need a safe place to stay.