TROY, Ala. (AP)Zay Williams finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Troy cruised to an 80-65 victory over Louisiana on Saturday.

Nelson Phillips scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene scored eight.

Greg Williams Jr. led the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-6, 10-4) with 15 points. Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points and Joe Charles scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Troy visits Arkansas State and Louisiana hosts UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.