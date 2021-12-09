Williams leads Southern over Lindsey Wilson 86-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Terrell Williams had 16 points as Southern topped Lindsey Wilson 86-68 on Thursday night.

Tyrone Lyons had 15 points for Southern (4-6). Brendon Brooks added 13 points.

Southern scored 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Elijah Jordan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Mark Edmond added 13 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but no assists.

