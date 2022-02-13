Williams’ late block preserves No. 3 Purdue’s win over Terps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.

Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with 5 seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

It was 59-all when Ivey shook loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell then was fouled and hit both free throws for the Terrapins with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Purdue committed a turnover on the inbound pass, giving the Terrapins a shot. Russell led the Terrapins (11-14, 3-11) with 24 points.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points, Williams added 12 and Ivey had 11 for Purdue. Zach Edey contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 13 ILLINOIS 73, NORTHWESTERN 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Kofi Cockburn had 19 points and 15 rebounds as Illinois staved off a late comeback bid by Northwestern.

Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummers’ 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go.

The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Cockburn, who scored six straight points for a 61-56 lead. Illinois remained in first place in the conference.

Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

NO. 24 UCONN 63, ST. JOHN’S 60

NEW YORK (AP) – Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and UConn rallied past St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

R.J. Cole added 14 points and Andre Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds to help the weary Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) win despite shooting only 36% from the field. They swept the season series from St. John’s and moved into sole possession of third place in the conference standings behind Villanova and first-place Providence.

Montez Mathis had 14 points off the bench to spark the Red Storm (13-11, 5-8), who played without star point guard Posh Alexander for the second consecutive game. Julian Champagnie and Aaron Wheeler each had 13 points for St. John’s.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25