PHOENIX (AP)Justin Johnson scored 24 points and Daylen Williams hit the winning putback in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-76 victory over Grand Canyon on Wednesday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds and five assists for the Vaqueros (13-14, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Will Johnston scored 22 points, going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Ahren Freeman shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. Williams had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Gabe McGlothan led the Antelopes (16-10, 7-6) with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Rayshon Harrison added 16 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon. Chance McMillian put up 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.