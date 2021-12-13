Williams, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past Cleveland State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Bryce Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Avery Anderson III added another 29 points and Oklahoma State held off Cleveland State 98-93 in overtime on Monday night.

The Cowboys’ Keylan Boone blocked the potential game-tying layup with 20 seconds left in overtime, then Williams made 1 of 2 from the line and Anderson followed with a pair for the final margin.

Williams and Anderson scored 22 of Oklahoma State’s final 24 points in regulation, the last two coming on Anderson’s coast-to-coast layup with 2 seconds left that sent the game to overtime.

Keylan Boone’s twin brother Kalib scored 13 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 11 for Oklahoma State (6-3). Anderson made 11 of 15 shots from the field, Williams made 10 of 19 and the Cowboys shot 53% as a team.

D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points to lead the Vikings and Broc Finstuen added 19 points off the bench. Deante Johnson scored 12 points and Torrey Patton 10. Cleveland State shot 51%. The Vikings (6-2) saw their six-game winning streak end.

Playing at an unaccustomed pace, Oklahoma State trailed for much of the first half but 3-pointers by Williams and Anderson in the final minute helped the Cowboys take a 46-45 lead.

Only two previous Oklahoma State opponents reached 70 points.

