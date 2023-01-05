WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Anders Nelson scored 16 points as William & Mary beat Northeastern 69-66 on Thursday night.

Nelson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (6-9). Noah Collier added 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Ben Wight was 5-of-10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free -throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (5-9) were led in scoring by Coleman Stucke, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Northeastern also got 14 points and two blocks from Joe Pridgen. Chase Cormier also had nine points.

William & Mary went into halftime ahead of Northeastern 34-31. Gabe Dorsey scored nine points in the half. William & Mary used a 9-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 49-38 with 14:27 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.