WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Bronson Yoder rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, Darius Wilson added what proved to be the winning points and William & Mary upset FCS sixth-ranked Delaware 27-21 on Saturday.

The 17th-ranked Tribe (5-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), built a 24-7 lead after Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown early in the third quarter following a muffed punt that gave William & Mary possession at the Delaware 23-yard line.

Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes to get the Blue Hens (5-1, 3-1) back within three going into the fourth quarter, but Ethan Chang kicked his second field goal with 1:45 left and the Tribe held on.

The Tribe outgained the Blue Hens 423-331 and held Delaware to 1 of 11 on third-down conversion tries.

Wilson passed for 144 yards with an interception and ran for 57.

Henderson passed for 203 yards, well below his 291 average, which had him in the top 10 nationally. Jourdan Townsend had 91 yards receiving with a score. Justis Henley blocked two field-goal attempts.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2