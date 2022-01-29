Wild, Islanders should be fresh for meaningful clash

The Minnesota Wild’s trip to New York has already been filled with unique Big Apple experiences.

On Sunday night, the Wild will head to Long Island and try to do something the franchise hasn’t had a chance to experience in almost seven years.

The Wild are slated to visit UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., for the first time Sunday, when they face the New York Islanders in the first game between the teams on Long Island since March 2015 and the first anywhere since December 2019.

The Wild overcame a two-goal first-period deficit to extend their winning streak to four games and their point streak to eight games Friday night. Frederick Gaudreau scored early in the third period and a potential game-tying goal with one second left by Ryan Strome was waved off as Minnesota escaped with a 3-2 win over the host New York Rangers.

The Islanders last played Thursday, when they fell to the visiting Los Angeles Kings, 3-2. New York’s scheduled home game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday was postponed due to Winter Storm Kenan, which dropped a foot of snow in the metropolitan area.

The snow day meant the Wild — who are 7-0-1 since a five-game losing streak from Dec. 11 through Jan. 1 — got to enjoy the aftermath of Friday’s win, which came after a lengthy pregame ceremony in which the Rangers retired former goalie Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30.

The Rangers raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Kevin Fiala scored with 8:42 left in the second and Mats Zuccarello scored 89 seconds later.

“You’ve been sitting on the bench for a long time,” said Zuccarello, who played his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Rangers. “Just settle down and then get into the game. We got the first period out of the way and then I think we took over and were the best team the last two periods.”

The Islanders are 10-5-1 since an 11-game losing streak from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5, but Thursday’s loss to the Kings — who are in third place in the Pacific Division — continued a pair of worrisome trends for New York. The Isles are 2-11-3 against teams currently occupying a playoff spot and 13-4-3 against those outside the postseason picture.

In addition, the Islanders are 2-13-4 when scoring fewer than three goals and 13-2-2 when scoring at least three goals, which magnifies the small margin of error for a squad built on its defense and goaltending.

“Our M.O. (is) we’re not scoring five goals a night,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “That hasn’t been our team, it never has been. We keep the puck out of the net and we win 3-2 hockey games. 2-1 games.”

The Wild and Islanders didn’t play last season, when regular season play consisted entirely of divisional games. The teams last played on Dec. 29, 2019, when host Minnesota earned a 3-1 victory.

The Wild last played on Long Island on March 24, 2015, when Zach Parise scored in the shootout to give the visitors a 2-1 win at Nassau Coliseum. Parise signed with the Islanders last summer after nine seasons in Minnesota and has scored two of New York’s last three games.

