CHICAGO (AP)Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night for their seventh straight win.

Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, and Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider and Jacob Trouba also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had three assists, and Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad each had two.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago and Arvid Soderblom finished with 19 saves.

The Rangers have not lost since a 5-2 defeat at home to the Blackhawks on Dec. 3. Chicago has lost seven straight since then and is 1-14-1 since mid-November.

WILD 4, SENATORS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as Minnesota held on for its fifth straight win.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild. Sam Steel had two assists and Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots against his former team.

Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, who snapped a four-game winning streak. Anton Forsberg had 19 saves.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as Carolina snapped Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots.

Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

KRAKEN 3, JETS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Jared McCann scored late to lift Seattle.

Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots.

Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored power-play goals for the Jets, who had won a franchise record-tying five straight on the road. David Rittich finished with 32 saves.

FLAMES 5, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and Calgary beat San Jose.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last 12. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 20 saves.

