Wight scores 16 to lead William & Mary over Elon 65-61

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 65-61 to split back-to-back games on Saturday.

Wight made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Brandon Carroll had 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Darius Burford had 20 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points. Zac Ervin had 13 points.

The Tribe leveled the season series against the Phoenix. Elon defeated William & Mary 61-54 last Thursday.

