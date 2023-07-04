Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West, a powerful force in women’s golf over the last two decades, will play in what she calls her final pro tournament, the U.S. Women’s Open.

The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion will tee off in the 78th edition of the same event on Thursday at Pebble Beach, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Wie West, who was a teen phenom with seven top-10 major finishes before turning 17 and a U.S. Golf Association (USGA) title at the age of 13, will enter her final swing this week with five LPGA wins. Notably, she also participated in eight professional events on the men’s tour.

Now at age 33, the Punahou graduate has become an ambassador for the growth of women’s sports.

Reflecting on her upcoming retirement, Wie West said, “It’s definitely an emotional week for me. I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting. It’s a really cool week to be here.”

When asked about her legacy, Wie West said, “I’ve made a lot of bold choices in my career and I’m proud of it. I’m proud of being fearless at times and just doing what felt right. I hope that I inspire a lot of other girls to make bold and fearless decisions and choices in their career as well.”

Wie West is one of four Hawaii natives competing in the U.S. Women’s Open, joining 25th-ranked tour member Allisen Corpuz, Alysha Mae Mateo, and Marissa Chow.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, with television coverage starting at noon Hawaii time on the USA Network.