The accomplished professional golf career of Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West officially concluded on Friday at Pebble Beach.

Despite missing the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open, the former teenage prodigy offered a thrilling final performance. The 2014 U.S. Open champion sank a 31-foot par putt on her 36th and final hole, finishing at +14 after a second-round score of 79.

Now a 33-year-old mother to three-year-old Makenna, Wie West had announced in advance that this tournament would mark her retirement from professional play.

A golf luminary since age 10, Wie West became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship. She also holds records as the youngest winner of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links and the youngest to qualify for an LPGA Tour event.

She transitioned to professional play just before her 16th birthday in 2005. Over her career, Wie West clinched five victories on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, her last full LPGA schedule being in 2018.

Looking to the future, Wie West is now shifting focus to her business endeavors and ambassadorship roles, promoting the growth of women’s sports, especially golf.

She recently took on a hosting role at the LPGA’s inaugural Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey.

A fellow Punahou graduate, Allisen Corpuz is at 5-under par through two rounds at the U.S. Women’s Open and enters the weekend in second place just two swings off of the lead.