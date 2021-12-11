Wichita State uses fast start to beat Norfolk State

Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 16 points apiece Saturday night to lead Wichita State to a 71-58 nonconference win over Norfolk State in Wichita, Kan.

Dexter Dennis contributed 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who shot nearly 54 percent from the field in the second half to hold off the defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions. Wichita State finished the game at 45.5 percent and committed only eight turnovers.

For Norfolk State (9-3), Dana Tate pumped in a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Spartans from suffering their second straight loss. Christian Ings added 11 points and Kris Bankston scored 10.

However, Norfolk State didn’t get much from leading scorer Joe Bryant, who connected on just 2 of 13 shots from the field and finished with nine points, six under his average. As a team, the Spartans hit just 37 percent from the field.

Still, they trailed by only 37-33 with 16:11 left in the game after Tyrese Jenkins stroked a 3-pointer. But the Shockers gradually pulled away from that point, owning a double-figure lead for most of the final 10 minutes.

Wichita State didn’t waste much time landing the first punch. After Norfolk State scored on its first two possessions, the Shockers quickly rattled off 14 consecutive points, when a 3-pointer by Dennis made it a 16-4 advantage six minutes into the game.

Wichita State expanded the lead to 22-7 with 11:24 left in the half on a layup by Kenny Pohto, but the Shockers’ offense went dormant into for the rest of the half: They went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes, and managing just seven points while the Spartans worked themselves back into contention.

Norfolks State pulled to 25-21 with 4:27 remaining before the intermission when Bryant converted a driving layup, and they went to the locker room trailing just 29-23.

Neither team shot better than 37 percent in the half, but the Shockers outscored Norfolk State 7-2 at the foul line.

–Field Level Media