TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 19 points as Wichita State beat Tulsa 86-75 on Sunday.

Pierre was 8-of-18 shooting (3 for 11 from distance) for the Shockers (12-11, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10) were led in scoring by Tim Dalger, who finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Sam Griffin added 14 points for Tulsa. BB Knight also had 13 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 13:54 left in the first half and did not give it up. Pierre led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-26 at the break. Wichita State was outscored by Tulsa in the second half by eight points, with Walton scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Wichita State hosts UCF and Tulsa travels to play No. 3 Houston.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.