NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.

Whitmore scored 13 points and Armstrong, another freshman, had 10 in the first half as Villanova took a 40-30 lead into halftime. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers and had only two turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Whitmore, playing his third game after missing the month of November with a broken thumb, hit 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, and made 6-of-8 free throws. Armstrong, making his third start, had season highs of 13 points and seven rebounds. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels had 12 points each for the Wildcats (5-5). Villanova matched a season-high with 13 3-pointers.

Mason Madsen and DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 13 points each for the Eagles (5-6).

Boston College combined the Never Forget event with its own annual tribute to former BC lacrosse player Welles Remy Crowther. A volunteer firefighter in Nyack, N.Y., Crowther was credited with saving more than a dozen lives at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Crowther was known for wearing a red bandanna and survivors recalled being saved by ”The Man in the Red Bandana.” BC wore specially designed ”For Welles” shooting shirts on Saturday.

