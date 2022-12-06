WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Trazarien White had 18 points and 14 rebounds in UNC Wilmington’s 74-61 win over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points for the Seahawks (7-3) while going 5 of 6 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. The Seahawks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Javon Small led the Pirates (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. East Carolina also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ezra Ausar. Brandon Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Wilmington led East Carolina 36-24 at the half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.