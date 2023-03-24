Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath feels MLS must start canceling games for international fixtures as his team prepares to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Minnesota will be without seven starters as it looks to build on an impressive start which has seen the club win two and draw one of its opening three matches, which puts the Loons fifth in the Western Conference with a game in hand on three of the four teams above them.

But MLS’ decision not to postpone games for international breaks means the Loons head into the Vancouver game severely impacted by key players going away with their national teams, and Heath feels the league must make a change.

“When people pay the money, you want to put the best product on the field that you can do,” Heath told reporters. “This weekend, unfortunately, that’s not going be the case.

“As the league grows, maybe we’ll have to look at what everybody else in the world does and maybe cancel some fixtures and put them in the middle of the week throughout the rest of the year.”

Vancouver boss Vanni Sartini is reportedly under pressure after picking up just two points from his team’s first four matches. Sartini knows he will have to start putting points on the board quickly if he is to keep his job, though he still believes he can bring success to the Whitecaps.

“I know that the results will determine a lot of my fate,’ he said. “If the club wants me to stay or not, it’s going to be decided on how we perform.

“I’m here to win the MLS Cup with the Whitecaps.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Franco Fragapane

Fragapane provided his first assist of the season on Miguel Tapias’ game-winning goal in the 82nd minute against the Colorado Rapids, the first time he had assisted a winner since September 2021 against the Houston Dynamo. Can he provide more heroics against Vancouver?

Vancouver Whitecaps – Julian Gressel

The fullback has recorded the primary assist on 12 set-piece goals since the start of the 2021 MLS season, including Vancouver’s lone goal against the LA Galaxy last time out. Gressel has three more such assists than any other player in that time, and his quality from dead-ball situations could prove the difference again here.

MATCH PREDICTION – MINNESOTA WIN

– Despite scoring in the first four matches of the MLS season for the first time since 2016, Vancouver has collected just two points to leave the Whitecaps 11th in the Western Conference.

– Minnesota, meanwhile, has earned seven points through three games, its second-best start to a season after picking up all nine possible points in the 2020 campaign.

– The Loons were victorious in both of their meetings with Vancouver last year, and they should be able to get over their international absences and secure another win against the Whitecaps here.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Minnesota: 52.4 percent

Vancouver: 20.7 percent

Draw: 26.9 percent