The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking forward to seeing former coach Marc dos Santos and motivated to defeat the Los Angeles FC assistant on Sunday.

Dos Santos was the Whitecaps’ coach for almost three seasons before he was sacked last year.

While he is now working under Steve Cherundolo at LAFC, his former assistant Vanni Sartini has the top job in Vancouver.

And this weekend, Sartini takes a Whitecaps side featuring ex-LAFC man Tristan Blackmon to California to take on two former players in Maxime Crepeau and Doneil Henry, as well as Dos Santos.

“That’s the beauty of this job,” Sartini said. “Basically, every time that we play against someone, there’s someone that I know or a friend or something. So it’s a good thing.

“It’s going to be fun to play. It’s always fun to play against friends, to be honest.

“When you play against friends, you probably want to even to win more, not because of revenge but because it’s just a demonstration of the love that you have (for) the other person.

“You want to be the best of yourself in front of your friends. So we have Max, we have Doneil in the other team, we have Marc on the bench on the other team, so it’s going to be fantastic to see them and but it’s going to be even better if we can beat them.”

Sartini might have predicted “a demonstration of love”, but LAFC are anticipating an “aggressive” Whitecaps display.

Cherundolo explained: “It’s a team that hasn’t won a game in the first three matches, so we will definitely see an aggressive side, a team trying to prove a point on Sunday.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Kwadwo Opoku

Opoku scored a CONCACAF Champions League goal for LAFC back in 2020 but was made to wait for his second professional strike until last week at Inter Miami. The 20-year-old will hope this is the start of something special under Cherundolo, for whom he worked with the Las Vegas Lights.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Tristan Blackmon

Blackmon was never really a regular with LAFC but has played every minute so far for Vancouver. Those games have not gone to plan, though, with the Whitecaps conceding six goals and tumbling to the bottom of the West without a win. He will be keen to prove a point this week.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Vancouver have never won a match at Banc of California Stadium (D3 L2), though the Whitecaps drew both visits last season after losing the previous two games by a combined score of 12-1.

– Los Angeles FC have tied the best three-match start to a season in club history with seven points (W2 D1), matching the total from 2019. LAFC have lost only one of their past 10 matches (W5 D4), but that defeat, a 5-2 loss at Colorado on Decision Day, cost the team a chance to make the playoffs.

– The Whitecaps, with one point through three games, have had a worse start to a season only once in MLS, losing their first three matches in 2019. Including their playoff loss at Kansas City, the Whitecaps are winless in six straight matches dating back to the end of last season (D3 L3).

– Los Angeles FC have scored in 27 straight home matches dating back to a 2-0 loss to the Galaxy in August 2020. The 27-game run is not just a club record, but also the longest active streak in MLS and the eighth-longest in MLS history (including playoffs).

– Lucas Cavallini scored Vancouver’s first goal of the season in the defeat to Houston on Saturday, his first MLS goal since July 4, 2021. The goal ended a 13-match run without scoring for Cavallini (including playoffs), his longest run of appearances without a goal in his MLS career.