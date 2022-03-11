Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini feels his side needs a win to quiet the mounting pressure ahead of Saturday’s road match with the Houston Dynamo.

The Caps were hammered 4-0 by the Columbus Crew in their opening game, but shared the points in a 0-0 draw with New York City FC last time out.

Sartini was pleased with his team’s defensive efforts against Ronny Deila’s team, but remains aware that Vancouver must get its campaign going sooner rather than later.

“It’s not that we are with the water to our throat and we are drowning. But I would love to win (this week). So I think it’s good to feel the urgency,” Sartini said. “There’s 32 games left, but we don’t like to be under the (playoff) line, so if we win, we already are over the line. It’s much better.

“We need to always play the simple option. Because the simple option is most of the time the most rewarding one. We need goals and that’s our main focus.

The Dynamo are still searching for their first win, and first goal of the 2022 season, after following up a goalless draw against Real Salt Lake with a 1-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City.

However, the arrival of Atletico Madrid and Mexico star Hector Herrera in July has boosted the mood around the Houston camp.

“It’s the biggest signing in our club history, and I don’t think anyone is close,” general manager Pat Onstad said. “It’s a turning point in the franchise. We put a marker down. We believe this is going to transform our organization again and put us back at the top.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Dynamo – Fafa Picault

While the Orange Crush were defeated on the road, Picault starred with a team-leading two key passes. He also scored 11 times and registered five assists last season.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Thomas Hasal

Hasal, the replacement for Maxime Crepeau, starred against the Pigeons, making four saves to earn his side a credible point.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Houston has lost only one of its nine home matches against Vancouver (W6 D2). In fact, Vancouver’s 2-1 win at Houston in March 2018 is the only away win by either side in the 19-match history of the series.

– Dating back to the end of last season, Houston has just one point from its last six matches (D1 L5). The Dynamo have 13 points in 20 matches since the beginning of August 2021 (W3 D4 L13). Only FC Cincinnati (6 points) has been worse in that time.

– Vancouver’s 4-0 loss at Columbus in the season opener was just its second defeat in its last 13 regular season away matches dating back to mid-June (W2 D9). The Whitecaps had lost 12 of their previous 14 away matches (W1 D1) prior to this streak.

– The Dynamo’s 15 total shots over the first two weeks of the season is third-lowest in MLS in 2022. Houston has taken just four shots inside the box this season, fewest in the league. Houston’s 24 touches in its opponent’s box are also fewest in the league so far this season.

– Vancouver has failed to score in its first two matches of an MLS season for the first time in club history. The Whitecaps had always scored at least twice in their first two matches of a season before opening this campaign goalless.