Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter wants his side to lay down a marker when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first clash of the 2022 MLS season.

The Crew missed the postseason last season as they finished a point back from the New York Red Bulls.

Porter wants to go better in the following campaign, and he feels their home form will be key to their success in the upcoming term.

“Getting our first three points in our home stadium, putting a marker down that this place is going to be a fortress,” Porter said.

“It’s going to be a big part of us, doing what we’re doing and having them behind us. We will fight with personality, spirit and chemistry.

The Caps concluded their 2021 campaign in a fine run of form, propelling them to sixth in the west, but lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City in the opening round of the playoffs.

Vancouver will be led by Vanni Sartini this campaign and he wants to see his side build on the philosophy they have worked on during pre-season.

“Grow in the way that we want to play, in our principles and level of competitiveness,” Sartini said of his side’s earlier outings as they look to build fitness.

“You need the idea of play to come from the coach and the staff, but you need acceptance in the group to do it well and they are responding well.

“It’s going to be important that we are going to have guys missing, but they will come in and understand what we are doing in order to keep us moving forward positively.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Yaw Yewboah

Yaw Yeboah was brought in to help provide an offensive spark that the Crew lacked a year ago. In 2021, Columbus scored 46 goals from the run of play, but only four came from wingers.

Vancouver Whitecaps – Brian White

Brian White scored 12 times in 23 starts last term, the Caps will be hoping he can replicate that form this year.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Columbus (W5 D3) dating back to 2012, though they haven’t met since September 2019. The eight-match run is tied for both the longest regular season unbeaten run against a single team in the Whitecaps’ MLS history as well as the joint-longest winless run against a single team in the Crew’s MLS history.

●The Crew won their last three matches of the 2021 season, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the postseason. Columbus became just the fifth defending champion in MLS history to fail to make the playoffs and the second coached by Caleb Porter (Portland in 2016).

●Vancouver ended a three-season playoff drought in 2021, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017. After losing five straight matches from May 12 to June 23, the Whitecaps lost only three of their final 25 regular season matches (W10 D12). Only conference top seeds New England (50) and Colorado (45) took more points than the Whitecaps (42) from June 26 through the end of the season.

●Lucas Zelarayán scored eight goals from outside the box in the 2021 MLS season, three more than any other player in the league. In his two MLS seasons, Zelarayán has scored 11 goals from outside the box, more than 12 teams have in that time.

●Brian White contributed to at least one goal in seven of his last eight regular season matches in 2021, totaling six goals and four assists in that time. White’s 10 goal contributions were tied for the most by any player since from beginning of October to the end of the season (with Cristian Arango).