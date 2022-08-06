The Vancouver Whitecaps scored twice in the match’s final minutes to stun the Houston Dynamo and salvage an improbable 2-1 win Friday night.

Simon Becher scored the equalizer in the 88th minute, stuffing home a deflected ball in a penalty-box scrum.

Lucas Cavallini netted the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time after a corner kick, beating Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Houston had led nearly the entire game after Fabrice-Jean Picault scored in the sixth minute.

The victory was Vancouver’s (8-10-6) first in over a month after enduring an 0-2-3 stretch.

Houston (7-13-4) has dropped its last three games and is 1-6-1 over its last eight games.