New San Jose Earthquakes boss Luchi Gonzalez is looking to build a side that can do the Bay Area proud this season, as his team prepare to welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to face them in a Major League Soccer clash this weekend.

The two teams suffered turnaround defeats in their season openers, but will be looking to bounce back with a result against the other when they meet to open their accounts for March.

Gonzalez, the former FC Dallas coach and USMNT assistant, is looking to guide San Jose back to the MLS Cup playoffs after they missed the cut last season, but says his greatest focus is on building a community to celebrate at the club.

“The end result is that every team wants to win, every team wants to make the playoffs,” he said when outlining his plans.

“But it’s really focusing on how we want to play, how we want to act, and what are we going to do for each other on and off the field.

Vancouver may feel right at home with their trip to Southern California, as the region takes in a glut of non-seasonal blizzards and inclement weather.

Vanni Sartini is insistent however that his side will not use those conditions as a defence for any lackluster performance on the road.

“Every team, sooner or later, there’s a little bit of challenge,” he added. “In California they had snow, and a lot of water in the last day.

“So probably they had some problems, too. We cannot take the snow as an alibi if we don’t perform well.”

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw in Vancouver last May, before the Earthquakes claimed a 2-0 victory in the return fixture in September.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose – Jeremy Ebobisse

The USMNT international was the lone goalscorer in the Earthquakes’ season-opening loss to Atlanta, posting home yet another headed finish.

It was Ebobisse’s 13th headed goal since the beginning of the 2019 season, two more than the next closest players in the league in that time.

Vancouver – Julian Gressel

Another USMNT international with a strong start to the season, the full-back delivered the assist on a corner kick on Javain Brown’s goal against Real Salt Lake.

It was Gressel’s eighth assist from a corner kick since the beginning of the 2021 season, the most in MLS in that time.

MATCH PREDICTION – SAN JOSE WIN

San Jose have won or drawn 14 of their 15 MLS home games against the Whitecaps since Vancouver joined the league in 2011 (W6 D8). The only MLS teams to avoid defeat in more home games against a single opponent in that time are Portland against the Earthquakes themselves, and Real Salt Lake against Colorado.

The Earthquakes fell 2-1 to Atlanta United in their season opener despite holding a lead at the end of the 90th minute. The loss was the first time San Jose had ever lost a regular season MLS match they led entering stoppage time.

Despite entering halftime with a 1-0 lead, Vancouver dropped a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake in their season opener. The Whitecaps had been unbeaten in 17 straight MLS games when leading at the half (W14 D3) entering last weekend.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

San Jose49.6 per cent

Vancouver26.6 per cent

Draw23.8 per cent