Whitecaps: 3 academy players assaulted at outdoor gathering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)The Vancouver Whitecaps said Sunday that three of Major League Soccer team’s academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering Saturday night and that the attack is believed to be racially motivated.

The Whitecaps said one of the players – none of which the team identified – was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that will require surgery. Burnaby RCMP are investigating the incident, and the Whitecaps said one suspect has been arrested.

”Enough is enough,” the team said in a statement. ”We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate. Such disgusting behavior has absolutely no place in our community. We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible.”