CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol on Tuesday, hiring Jose Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach.

They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach.

Castro spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach and was part of a staff that helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. The 64-year-old Cuban was a quality assurance coach with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and was a minor league hitting instructor for 24 seasons with the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Mariners.

The 63-year-old Rodriguez has 40 years of professional coaching experience, the past three as Kansas City’s minor-league field coordinator. He was the Royals’ third-base coach from 2011-13 and served in similar roles with Toronto (1998) and Arizona (2002-03). He has also been a first-base coach with Seattle (2008) and Arizona (2001) and bench coach with Montreal (2004) and Washington (2005-06).

The White Sox previously announced pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler would be retained and former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was hired as bench coach.

Grifol is taking over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the postseason after running away with the division the previous year.

