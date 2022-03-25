GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes will miss the start of the season because of a left hand injury.

A CT scan on Friday showed a hamate fracture in Mercedes’ hand. The team said he will have surgery Monday, and his projected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

The 29-year-old Mercedes was one of baseball’s hottest hitters at the beginning of last season, batting .415 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games in April. He angered Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa by homering on a 3-0 pitch from a Twins position player in the ninth inning of a 16-4 win at Minnesota on May 17.

Mercedes eventually cooled off, hitting .150 (16 for 107) over his final 31 games with Chicago before being demoted to Triple-A Charlotte on July 2.

After he was sent down, Mercedes announced he was quitting the game, and then returned to the Knights a day later.

